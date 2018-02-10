Weaverville Councilman Patrick Fitzsimmons Announces Candidacy for Buncombe County Commissioner District 2

(February 9, 2018, Weaverville, NC) – Patrick Fitzsimmons, executive director of Mountain BizWorks and Weaverville Town Council member, announced today he will be a candidate for Buncombe County Commissioner in District 2 in the upcoming Democratic primary. Fitzsimmons has over 30 years’ experience as a non-profit executive and has been an elected official since 2015.

“I am running for Buncombe County Commissioner because I have a unique blend of public and private sector experience to responsibly serve the citizens of Buncombe County,” Fitzsimmons said. “I have worked effectively with leaders of diverse interests in accomplishing what is best for the community.”

He understands wise oversight of land and financial resources will preserve the quality of life in Buncombe County while properly managing development. Rebuilding trust in the commission with transparency is forefront for Fitzsimmons.

With his strong background in business development and job creation at Mountain BizWorks, Fitzsimmons will bring the necessary skills to enhance economic development in Buncombe County. Prior to leading Mountain BizWorks, Fitzsimmons was the CEO of the American Red Cross, Western North Carolina Region, where he gained extensive experience handling large budgets and numerous emergencies.

“As executive director of Mountain BizWorks, a U.S. Treasury certified non-profit community development financial institution, I have worked with hundreds of entrepreneurs and small businesses creating jobs in our region,” said Fitzsimmons. “I am extremely aware of the pitfalls that can and will arise within the county’s annual budget and will take appropriate measures to assure we manage our finances, invest in our local economy and ensure Buncombe County will thrive.”

Fitzsimmons currently serves on the Weaverville Town Council and has worked collaboratively with colleagues to modernize outdated zoning ordinances that have proved inadequate for the development onslaught happening in north and east Buncombe County. Updating the county’s land use management plans is critical for controlling development in District 2.

“I believe we need business people for business solutions. My education, management and leadership experience in economic development and years of public service have made me someone who will represent all views and ensure your county government is managed with precision,” Fitzsimmons said.

According to Ellen Frost, current Buncombe County Commissioner for District 2, Fitzsimmons will ask the tough questions and make the smart decisions needed in Buncombe County. “I look forward to Patrick serving on the Buncombe County Commission,” said Frost.

“I have seen what positive, business-centered leadership is doing in Weaverville and I have a calling to serve my community in a larger capacity by bringing this type of leadership to all residents of Buncombe County,” said Fitzsimmons.

Fitzsimmons is married to Mark Conway Medlin, Senior Project Manager for Mission Health Information Technology. They reside in Weaverville.

Patrick Fitzsimmons is committed to hearing your voice, earning your support and working together for a stronger Buncombe County.

For more information about Patrick Fitzsimmons for Buncombe County Commissioner District 2, visit VotePatrickFitzsimmons.org or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/votepatrickfitzsimmons