Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Paul Pearson

Age: 54 years old

Height: Approximately 6’1

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Mr. Pearson was last seen leaving his residence in Candler on 07/24/2023 wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about the location of Mr. Pearson, please call (828) 250-6670.