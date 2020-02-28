Press release from Piedmont Rising:

The future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was just one of the hot topics discussed at Thursday’s Health Care Town Hall at the Mountain View Community Center in Morganton.

Dozens of Morganton-area residents came to the event hosted by Piedmont Rising, an issue advocacy organization fighting for access to quality affordable health care for North Carolinians.

The Morganton Health Care Town Hall was part of a series that Piedmont Rising will hold across North Carolina in the coming months with the goal of giving North Carolinians the chance to share their health care concerns, health care stories, and learn the latest updates surrounding health care policy, including an upcoming decision on a lawsuit that could strike down the ACA.

In Burke County, lack of access to affordable health care, as well as stabilizing and transforming rural health, have been listed among the top health-related areas of concern.

“Improving access to health care is going to take a community effort,” said Piedmont Rising Executive Director Casey Wilkinson. “We hope that these town halls give North Carolinians an opportunity to share their health care stories which in turn will strengthen public demand for comprehensive, affordable health care.”

Upcoming meetings have been scheduled in New Bern and Wilmington, with additional locations announced statewide through July.