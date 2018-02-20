BREVARD, N.C. (Feb. 20, 2018) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoor-related workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of March. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

March 1 – Fly Selection 101 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up. Spend the morning learning the basics of various fly patterns, including when and how to use them. Discussion will include nymph, emerger, dry fly and terrestrials.

March 13 and March 14 – Hunter Education Course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone must successfully complete a hunter education course before hunting in N.C. This all-ages course, which covers hunter responsibility and firearms, is accepted in every state in the U.S. This course is offered over a two-day period and attendees must be present both days.

March 13 and March 27 – Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Learn the basics of fly fishing, including proper equipment, knots and casting techniques. This course includes a two-hour fishing trip at the Davidson River and all equipment and materials are provided.

March 15 – On the Water: Little River from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up. Practice your fly fishing skills on the Little River in DuPont State Recreational Forest under the supervision of our instructors. Learn about Delayed Harvest regulations, wading, reading the water, fly selection, presentation, casting, knots and stream entomology during a fun, relaxing morning of fishing. Equipment and materials are provided.

March 16 and March 26 – Nature Nuts: Owls from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Open to ages four through seven. Spend the morning learning about the fascinating world of owls, including a portion dedicated to dissecting owl pellets.

March 16 and March 26 – Eco Explorers: Fly-Tying from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages eight through 13. Enjoy learning the fundamentals and art of fly-tying under the guidance of our experienced instructors. This class is limited to eight participants, and equipment and materials will be provided.

March 19 – Fly-Tying for the Beginner from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Learn the basics of fly-tying during this introductory level class. Equipment and materials will be provided.

March 19 – Outdoor Skills Series: Fire Making and Shelter Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up. Join us each month this spring for a different topic related to outdoor skills. Whether you are an angler, hunter or wildlife watcher, these programs offer you a chance to gain skills that will help keep you safe in the forest

March 20 – Tackle Rigging for Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up. Learn how to create different tackle setups for fly fishing in a variety of situations, including dropper rigs, Euro-style nymphing rigs and more. The course will also cover material selection, techniques and care. All materials will be provided.

March 21 – Casting for Beginners: Level I from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Our experienced instructors allow beginner-level participants to learn at their own pace as they teach various casting techniques. This class is held at Lake Imaging in DuPont State Recreational Forest. All equipment and materials are provided.

March 23 – Birding Hike from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Beginner-level birders can spend a relaxed morning hiking through Pisgah National Forest while learning to identify common bird species. Attendees should bring water and proper hiking footwear.

March 28 – Reading the Water from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. This class will enhance your fly fishing experience by improving your understanding and approach to catching trout. Topics include where to stand in the river, when to mend your line, when to pick up your line, water hydrology and more.

In addition to the open-enrollment programs listed above, the Commission offers group programs. Groups of 10 or more can schedule the date, time and topic of the program by calling 828-877-4423.

Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education Theis located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday from December through March, and Monday through Saturday from April through November.