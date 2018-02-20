Press release from City of Hendersonville:
Our seasonal mulch giveaway program is set to begin the first weekend in March. Beginning Thursday March 1, the City will have a person on site to operate the backhoe and load the material. It will be on Thursdays and Fridays from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. We will continue to give away the mulch until May 13 or until all of it is gone. The location is at our old Waste Water Treatment Plant which is at 80 Balfour Road.
In addition to the mulch, the City will be offering composted leaves as a separate material. These are leaves that were collected during the fall of 2016 and 2017, ran through a chipper several times, and composted for a year. This compost would be an excellent addition to your vegetable and flower gardens.
For questions about this project, please call the Public Works Department at (828) 697-3084.
