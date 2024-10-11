From U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards:

As we enter week three since Hurricane Helene devastated our mountains, all of our attention is focused on putting our lives back together and helping our neighbors.

But during this time of rebuilding a better future, we are still reminded of the election that is ahead, and the effects of Hurricane Helene may make it more difficult to exercise our constitutional right and obligation to vote than it has in the past.

The impacts of Helene have been far reaching, including by impeding our civic duty to vote, so I hope the following information will be helpful as you make the necessary plans to guarantee your voice is heard.

Absentee Voting

Citizens who are displaced can request that an absentee ballot be delivered to their new location.

Citizens who have already requested an absentee ballot and need it sent to a new location can contact their respective county board of elections to re-issue a ballot to the new location.

Citizens can request an absentee ballot on the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Portal linked here.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5:00 p.m. the Tuesday before Election Day.

Early Voting

In-person early voting begins Thursday, October 17 and ends 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2.

Find early voting sites and schedules in your county on the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) website, linked here.

Voter Registration

Today, October 11, is the deadline for citizens to register to vote or change their registration to a new location if they have moved or been displaced due to Hurricane Helene.

Citizens with an N.C. driver’s license or other NCDMV ID can register to vote online via the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles website, linked here.

Citizens can register at an early voting site with an official document that shows their voting address.

Voter Photo ID

Citizens who have lost a photo ID due to Hurricane Helene can fill out a Photo ID Exception Form at their local voting site or send the completed form back with their absentee ballot. A blank Exception Form will arrive with the absentee packet. Check the box for “Exception 3: Victim of a Natural Disaster.” Make sure to sign the form.

Other avenues to obtain a valid photo ID are listed below: Go to one’s county board of elections office. Registered voters can get their photos taken and print an acceptable ID on the spot. For details, go to the Get a Free Voter Photo ID page through the NC State Board of Elections, linked here. Get a free ID from the closest NCDMV office.

For details about North Carolina’s photo ID requirement, including a list of all acceptable IDs, visit BringItNC.gov, linked here.

Whether it’s voting in person, by mail, or through early voting options, I urge you to plan ahead. For any additional questions on voting post-hurricane, please contact your county Board of Elections, as this is the best place to get any questions answered.