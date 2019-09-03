Press release from Project Dignity and the Progressive Alliance of Henderson County:
Project Dignity and the Progressive Alliance of Henderson County are partnering at the weekly Friday Postcard Party on September 13th to help Project Dignity of WNC, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to provide feminine personal hygiene products to women and girls in the Hendersonville area who might be homeless, low income, victims of abuse, or just needing help procuring items needed for personal healthcare. Bringing such products or donations can help so much. SNAP or food stamps do not allow the purchase of feminine hygiene products. Some women and girls miss work monthly because they don’t have proper personal health products. Project Dignity of WNC provides feminine products to 15 agencies and 30 schools in Henderson and Buncombe Counties.
Please drop in to Sanctuary Brewing Company any time between 4:30 and 6:00 PM to learn more about Project Dignity, and perhaps donate products or funds, Also Postcards, stamps , suggestion sheets provided for current progressive concerns and action.
September 13th
4:30 – 6:00 PM
Project Dignity Progressive Alliance of Henderson County
Sanctuary Brewing Company
147 1st Ave. E Hendersonville, NC
