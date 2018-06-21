Press release from Progressive Women of Hendersonville:

Postcards for Change starts this Friday, June 22, when Progressive Women of Hendersonville (PWH) hosts Sam Edney who is running for NC House, district 113. The public is invited to attend.

Writers will be supplied with postcards, postage and addresses and will share their message of why they are supporting Edney.

Progressive Women of Hendersonville is partnering with progressive candidates to elect responsible leaders who support working families. The postcard Fridays have been held from 4-7 at Sanctuary Brewing for over a year so voters can write local, state and national representatives. Postcards For Candidates is a new initiative.

Please mark your calendars for postcard writing for candidates. Here is the schedule:

June 22 Sam Edney, NC House candidate, district 113

June 29 Gayle Kemp, NC House, district 117

July 27 Phillip Price, US House, district 11

August 3 Stacey Caskey, Henderson County Board of Education

August 10 Phillip Price, US House, district 11

August 17 Pat Sheley, Henderson County Commissioners

August 31 Norm Bossert, NC Senate, district 48

For more information go to pwhendo.org or email postcardparty@pwhendo.org