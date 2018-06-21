Postcards for Change begins June 22

Press release from Progressive Women of Hendersonville: 

Postcards for Change starts this Friday, June 22, when Progressive Women of Hendersonville (PWH) hosts Sam Edney who is running for NC House, district 113. The public is invited to attend.

Writers will be supplied with postcards, postage and addresses and will share their message of why they are supporting Edney.

Progressive Women of Hendersonville is partnering with progressive candidates to elect responsible leaders who support working families. The  postcard Fridays have been held from 4-7 at Sanctuary Brewing for over a year so voters can write local, state and national representatives. Postcards For Candidates is a  new initiative.

Please mark your calendars for postcard writing for candidates. Here is the schedule:
June 22   Sam Edney, NC House candidate, district 113
June 29    Gayle Kemp, NC House, district 117
July 27      Phillip Price, US House, district 11
August 3   Stacey Caskey, Henderson County Board of Education
August 10    Phillip Price, US House, district 11
August 17   Pat Sheley, Henderson County Commissioners
August 31   Norm Bossert, NC Senate, district 48

For more information go to pwhendo.org or email postcardparty@pwhendo.org

