Press release from Progressive Women of Hendersonville:
Postcards for Change starts this Friday, June 22, when Progressive Women of Hendersonville (PWH) hosts Sam Edney who is running for NC House, district 113. The public is invited to attend.
Writers will be supplied with postcards, postage and addresses and will share their message of why they are supporting Edney.
Progressive Women of Hendersonville is partnering with progressive candidates to elect responsible leaders who support working families. The postcard Fridays have been held from 4-7 at Sanctuary Brewing for over a year so voters can write local, state and national representatives. Postcards For Candidates is a new initiative.
Please mark your calendars for postcard writing for candidates. Here is the schedule:
June 22 Sam Edney, NC House candidate, district 113
June 29 Gayle Kemp, NC House, district 117
July 27 Phillip Price, US House, district 11
August 3 Stacey Caskey, Henderson County Board of Education
August 10 Phillip Price, US House, district 11
August 17 Pat Sheley, Henderson County Commissioners
August 31 Norm Bossert, NC Senate, district 48
For more information go to pwhendo.org or email postcardparty@pwhendo.org
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.