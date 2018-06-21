Press release from Asheville Affiliates:

The Asheville Affiliates are co-hosting a fundraiser with Guardian ad Litem (GAL) of Buncombe County to raise support that will go directly to GAL and its mission. GAL’s mission is to equip community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court.

This non-profit provides a critical service to our community as it serves our community’s children. Every 47 seconds, a child is abused or neglected (nationwide). Between 2015 and 2016, there almost 127,000 investigated reports of child abuse and neglect within North Carolina. In 2016/2017, GAL provided resources for almost 70,000 hearings re: child abuse and neglect; over 18,000 abused and neglected children received legal representation; and 190 juvenile appellate cases were filed. GAL volunteers serves these children.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Boathouse, located at 350 Riverside Drive, in the Asheville River Arts District. There will be food, Catawba beer, music by the Crooked Pine Band, and plenty of raffle items. All proceeds benefit Guardian ad Litem of Buncombe County.

Current sponsors and contributors include: Allegra / MMS, Barleys, Avenue M, Biltmore Restorative Medicine, The Boathouse at Smoky Park Supper Club, Catawba Brewing, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Classic Event Rental, Epiphany Wines & Mutual Distributing, FASTSIGNS, Givens Highland Farms, Grand Bohemian, Harris Teeter, Hickory Tavern, John Hornsby Creative, I Heart Media, Linnae Harris Photography, M&J Events, Malaprop’s, Rotanz Design, Sunshine Window Cleaning, Susan Marie Designs, Western Carolina University, and many more!

The presenting sponsor, the Asheville Affiliates, was founded in 1999 as a social networking group for professionals to benefit area nonprofits. The organization has grown into a community network of more than 3,000 members. The organization has raised more than $265,000 for 50 nonprofits. Membership is free and all Affiliates fundraising events are open to the public.

More information at www.ashevilleaffiliates.com