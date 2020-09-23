Here are two rally events scheduled on Friday this week. We need to keep up the messaging before the election and any help is most appreciated. Here is what I have:

2 Rally’s This Friday 9/25, Come Join Us!

Rally 1: Bring your sign to the sidewalk in front of HC Sheriffs Dept. along Grove St. Hendersonville from 4:30 to 5:30 to rally against Section 287g. Let our County officials know that undocumented people are human beings who deserve due process by our government.

Rally 2: Save our Democracy Rally on the corners of 6th Ave. E. and N. King St, Hendersonville. The rally begins at 4:30 pm and ends at 5:30 pm. Bring signs, wear a mask. Sign Suggestions below:

VOTE Early, YOUR VOTE MATTERS

Free & Fair Elections

Unity over Division

Fair & Impartial Judges

– Competency, Empathy & TRUTH Matter

– Healthcare: A Fundamental Need

– Hate Has No Home Here

– Fact-based Decision Making

– Clean Air & Water for Every Community

– Invest in Children for a Better Future

– Main Street, Not Wall Street

– Better Jobs, Bigger Paychecks

– Protect the Most Vulnerable