Email from Progressive Alliance:
Here are two rally events scheduled on Friday this week. We need to keep up the messaging before the election and any help is most appreciated. Here is what I have:
2 Rally’s This Friday 9/25, Come Join Us!
Rally 1: Bring your sign to the sidewalk in front of HC Sheriffs Dept. along Grove St. Hendersonville from 4:30 to 5:30 to rally against Section 287g. Let our County officials know that undocumented people are human beings who deserve due process by our government.
Rally 2: Save our Democracy Rally on the corners of 6th Ave. E. and N. King St, Hendersonville. The rally begins at 4:30 pm and ends at 5:30 pm. Bring signs, wear a mask. Sign Suggestions below:
VOTE Early, YOUR VOTE MATTERS
Free & Fair Elections
Unity over Division
Fair & Impartial Judges
– Competency, Empathy & TRUTH Matter
– Healthcare: A Fundamental Need
– Hate Has No Home Here
– Fact-based Decision Making
– Clean Air & Water for Every Community
– Invest in Children for a Better Future
– Main Street, Not Wall Street
– Better Jobs, Bigger Paychecks
– Protect the Most Vulnerable
