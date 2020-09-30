The Board of Commissioners of Buncombe County will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 5 p.m. in order to discuss the submittal of an application in response to the State Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) notice of funding, and to solicit community input on the proposed activities and application.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Board meetings are being held virtually, however the Commissioners want the public to have the opportunity to participate in their decisions. To watch the Board meeting and/or register to provide public comment visit buncombecounty.org/commissioners



Registration for public comment for the public hearing opens today, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m., and ends on Monday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. If you are unable to provide public comment during the meeting, you may direct written comments to Buncombe County Strategic Partnerships at 200 College Street, Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28801, telephone Strategic Partnerships directly at (828) 250-6536, or email Strategic Partnerships at Registration for public comment for the public hearing opens today, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m., and ends on Monday, Oct. 5, at 3 p.m. If you are unable to provide public comment during the meeting, you may direct written comments to Buncombe County Strategic Partnerships at 200 College Street, Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28801, telephone Strategic Partnerships directly at (828) 250-6536, or email Strategic Partnerships at Rachael.Nygaard@buncombecounty.org

Based on community input received so far, the County of Buncombe is applying for a $900,000 grant for the following eligible activities:

1. Public Service – Subsistence Payments including utility payments to prevent service disconnection and rent/mortgage payments to prevent homelessness: $875,000

2. General Administration: $25,000

The public service would be available to all residents of Buncombe County with the exception of residents of the City of Asheville. CDBG-CV prohibits the County from utilizing any awarded CDBG-CV funds within the City of Asheville, due to the fact that the City received a direct allocation of CDBG-CV funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.