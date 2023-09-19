Press release from Purple Nation USA:

On Friday Night, October 6th, from 6pm to 10pm, a wide spectrum of concerned citizens are invited to peacefully exercise their 1st amendment rights to free assembly and speech in our public square (Pack Square Park) on a wide range of political, social, economic and spiritual topics.

This free event is hosted by locally based PurpleNationUSA.org, which is dedicated to bringing together the best of Red and Blue to cultivate unity and truth. Purple Nation USA, like other unity movements such as – “Braver Angels”, “Represent US”, the “Forward Party”, see the growing danger of political division and polarization and encourage citizens to transcend party politics, dogma and propaganda and cultivate the common ground of truth and unity.

This free and open public event will host over two dozen local speakers, musicians, filmmakers, singers, poets and performance artists sharing their views, inspirations, wisdom and commitment to truth and unity. All participants will have an opportunity to sign up to speak and share.

Purple Nation USA was founded in January of 2021 by local community activist, Patrick Hennessey, who is also the founding minister of the LOVEvolution Fellowship based at Sacred Mountain Waters Wellness Sanctuary in Marshall, NC. He was active in the 2011 Occupy demonstrations in NYC as a photo journalist and witnessed the transformative power of people coming together to share and spread truth and awakening.

He believes it’s important, now more than ever, that “people step away from their screens and cultural programing and come together face to face to share their heart felt truths”.

Purple Nation USA hosted eight weekend rallies at the former Vance Monument in 2021 and 2022, as well as two annual Sovereign Camp Out gatherings held at Sacred Mountain Waters.

Hennessey believes that many are coming to see and face the reality that many of our political, economic and social systems are deeply corrupted and rigged. It’s not easy to face. But as he says “Disillusionment with illusion is a necessary and sometimes painful prerequisite to knowing the truth”. Or as activist Gloria Steinem famously said “The Truth will set you free. But first it will piss you off”.

People of all political allegiances (Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Rainbow or whatever), sexual orientation(s), religions, or races are welcome share their truths, even the most inconvenient and challenging truths, at this Purple Nation USA Truth Rally.