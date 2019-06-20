Press release from Folkmoot:

As many people now know, “Folkmoot” means “meeting of the people.” The Folkmoot Festival provides communities throughout western North Carolina the opportunity to build a deeper sense of connection and respect with people from around the world while celebrating cultural arts.

An important aspect of the Festival is its engagement of youth and families in the Folkmoot experience. One such opportunity, Camp Folkmoot, is designed to bring regional students, groups, and families together with local and international performance troupes. Camp Folkmoot is a one-day dance camp for kids and teens between 3rd and 12th grades. At Camp Folkmoot, participants have opportunities to share their own cultural heritage, learn the history of the traditional dance and what makes each participating culture unique. Further, Camp Folkmoot offers “make and take” for students to have the chance to create cultural crafts and keep as mementos of their experience as well as make lantern for Folkmoot After Dark.

The camp is open to dancers of all abilities who are inspired by dance and cultural arts. Participants will learn basic concepts and movements, gain an appreciation for the similarities and differences between cultures and hear captivating stories behind the dances of each international cultural group.

The 2019 Camp Folkmoot takes place on Friday, July 19 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Folkmoot Friendship Center. The cost is $30.00 for students and $10 for any accompanying adult. Camp participants are invited to attend the Queen Auditorium Matinee performance of all festival groups, starting at 2 pm. Families and youth groups are encouraged to register soon to save a space for your child. Snacks, lunch, and drinks will be provided. Discounts are available to groups of four or more if registered together.

For more information, contact Caroline Brown Williamson at caroline@folkmoot.org. Register at Folkmoot.org or by calling 828-452-2997.