Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

Asheville, NC – On February 13, the third annual Wings for Autism® event will be held at Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), and registration is now open. This special event is hosted by The Arc of Buncombe County, AVL and Allegiant Air, and is also supported by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and Bojangles.

Wings for Autism® is an airport “rehearsal” specially designed for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, their families and aviation professionals. Originated by the Charles River Center, a local chapter of The Arc in Massachusetts, and the Massachusetts Port Authority, Wings for Autism® is designed to alleviate some of the stress that families who have a child with autism experience when traveling by air. The program provides families with the opportunity to practice entering the airport, obtain boarding passes, go through security, and board a plane – it is especially helpful for those who are concerned about their loved one’s ability to handle an airport environment.

Wings for Autism® also gives airport, airline, TSA professionals and other personnel the opportunity to observe, interact and deliver their services in a structured, learning environment.

This is a free event, but registration is required for all participants and slots are limited. Individuals on the autism spectrum must have one caregiver accompany them to the event. The event will be held on Tuesday, February 13, with check-in at 5pm, and boarding beginning at 6:30pm. Allegiant Air is the sponsoring airline, and new this year, Bojangles has partnered to provide boxed meals for all participants.

To learn more or to register for this event, visit flyavl.com.