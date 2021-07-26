Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:

WHAT: The regular monthly joint meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Public Authority, and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Nonprofit Corporation.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 28, 9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

WHERE: The meeting will take place IN PERSON at the Explore Asheville CVB Board Room, located at 27 College Place, Asheville, NC 28801.

The meeting will also be streamed live via Zoom webinar, providing the opportunity for the public and media to view the meeting virtually. This meeting will be recorded and posted HERE along with other meeting documents following the meeting.

REGISTRATION: Pre-registration for the live, in-person meeting is not necessary; however, to get a link to attend the Zoom webinar, you must REGISTER here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LDZnn53-SyO8LKxkGy74Lw

AGENDA: Find the agenda posted on AshevilleCVB.com. Other board meeting documents will be added just prior to or following the meeting.

PUBLIC COMMENTS: The Buncombe County TDA invites comments from the general public via the following ways:

CALL-IN: Members of the public who have signed up in advance and are registered to attend virtually can call-in their comments during the meeting at the appointed time on the agenda, using audio only, via the Zoom webinar platform. Those who wish to call-in their comments must sign up via email no later than 12 noon on Tuesday, July 27, in accordance with the Processes & Protocols.

IN-PERSON: Members of the public attending the meeting in person who wish to make public comments must sign-in upon arrival and indicate their interest. At the appointed time on the agenda, the board chair will invite those who have signed up to stand and share their comments.

All public commenters, whether call-in or in-person, will have up to 3 minutes to speak and agree to follow the Rules of Decorum. Go to https://www.ashevillecvb.com/processes-protocols-decorum-public-comments-bctda-meetings/ for details.

CONTACTS:

FOR MEDIA QUESTIONS / FOLLOW UP: For background information on topics covered during the meeting, or to set up interviews following the event, contact public information officer Kathi Petersen — kpetersen@ExploreAsheville.com or 828-712-1286.

GENERAL QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC: Email Jonna Sampson, Executive Operations Manager — jsampson@ExploreAsheville.com.

NEXT MEETING: The next joint BCTDA meeting is on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. in the Explore Asheville Board Room at 27 College Place in Asheville. A link to more information will be posted HERE.

ABOUT BCTDA: https://www.ashevillecvb.com/bctda/