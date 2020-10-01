Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:
Up to $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Dylan Rogers. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Rogers is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon that occurred in the Bee Tree Rd community on 07-31-2020. Do not approach or attempt to make contact with this subject. Use extreme caution, the subject may be armed.
If you have any information about Rogers’ whereabouts, call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050 or in the case of an emergency, 911.
