WHAT: The North Carolina Black Alliance is set to host the second annual statewide health fair, with eleven concurrent sites hosting fairs. This year’s event promises to be even more impactful than last year’s, as it will provide health screenings and feature a community conversation solely focused on Advancing Health Equity in OUR Communities . Following the morning program, attendees will enjoy an afternoon of fun and wellness.

WHEN: Saturday, August 26 | 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: The event will take place at 11 concurrent sites across the state.

Asheville: MLK Park (50 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Asheville, NC 28801)

Chapel Hill: Hargraves Community Center (216 N. Roberson St., Chapel Hill, NC 27516)

Fayetteville: 4101 Raeford Rd. STE 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304

Greensboro: Shiloh Baptist Church (1210 S Eugene St, Greensboro, NC 27406)

Greenville: Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center – ( 1100 Ward Street, Greenville, NC 27834)

Pelham: Bluestone Missionary Baptist Church (9892 NC-700, Pelham, NC 27311)

Raleigh: Redeeming Love Missionary Baptist Church (3425 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610)

Salisbury: St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church (410 Hawkinstown Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144)

Wadesboro: 1049 East Caswell Street, Wadesboro, NC 28170 (Burger King parking lot)

Whitakers: Ray of Hope Christian Center (12120 Fisher Rd., Whitakers, NC 27891)

Winston-Salem: Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church (1400 Fitch St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107)

WHY: Rooted in Wellness Statewide Health Fair aims to bring vulnerable communities closer to health-promoting resources. By pairing health screenings with literature and educational resources, this event will help promote community wellness and encourage people to take charge of their health.

NOTE: Media contacts are not required to register in advance but must sign in at the registration table upon arrival.