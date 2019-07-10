Press release from Rug & Home:

Rug & Home announces that it will present a check for $25,000 on Monday, July 15, at 3 p.m., to the SECU Center for Memory Care to support caregivers of people with dementia. With this contribution, Rug & Home will have fulfilled its pledge to help raise $50,000 in a donation match challenge. The check for $25,000 will be presented by Sherry Page, Rug & Home’s Regional Manager, to Dr. Virginia Templeton, Memory Care’s Executive Director. The check presentation ceremony will take place at Rug & Home, 799-B Brevard Rd, Asheville.

“The Agarwal’s challenge contribution inspired others to step up and match it,” says Dr. Margaret Noel, MemoryCare’s Founder. “Without their help, we would be able to serve far fewer families in need of our services over the next year.”

The SECU Center for Memory Care recently celebrated their one year mark of their new building, and with it the completion of their Donation Challenge. Through this challenge, they were able to raise $100,000 to make it possible to care for over 1,000 families facing a future with dementia each year and to help them live the best quality of life possible. The owners of Rug & Home, Rakesh and Dolly, recognize the need and importance of such an establishment and helped lead the charge in the meeting the goal.

Rug & Home has always believed in giving back to their communities. From giving the elderly a smile with their flower deliveries to local nursing homes, donating lifesaving vests to the local police departments, giving $100,000 to Flat Rock Playhouse and $100,000 to Four Seasons Hospice and Pallative care, $50,000 to Pardee and now $25,000 to SECU Center for Memory Care – supporting local causes is very important to them. In 2018, Rug & Home owners Rakesh and Dolly were honored with the Philanthropist of the Year Award! For more information on other ways Rug & Home has become involved in the community, both locally and around the world, please visit www.rugandhome.com/pages/giving-back or contact Megan Flatman at (828) 667-4585.