AdventHealth announces hospital location in Weaverville

On March 19, AdventHealth announced the purchase of 25 acres in Weaverville to construct a new hospital. The property is located off U.S. 70E, across from the apartment complex Retreat at Weaverville.

In 2022, the N.C. State Medical Facilities Plan, which determines the number of hospitals statewide, advised that Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties would need 67 additional acute care beds. That plan is released annually by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation. In fall 2022, AdventHealth received approval to build a new, 67-bed hospital through North Carolina’s certificate of need application process.

HCA Healthcare/Mission Health, which competed with AdventHealth and Novant Health for the approval, appealed the NCDHHS’ decision. A trial took place in 2023, and according to AdventHealth spokesperson Victoria Dunkle, the company is waiting for an administrative judge to rule on the appeal. “We’re confident the judge is going to uphold the state’s decision,” she says.

AdventHealth announced the Weaverville site, she says, because “we wanted to be able to take the next steps as soon as we could.”

In the two years since the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan advocated for 67 beds, NCDHHS has cited a need for 26 additional acute care beds by 2026. Dunkle says AdventHealth is filing an additional certificate of need application before a June deadline. She says the intention is for all 93 beds to be at the Weaverville location, pending the judge upholding its approval.

AdventHealth anticipates opening the new hospital in two to three years, Dunkle says.

UNC Health Pardee opens pharmacy

In March, UNC Health Pardee opened Pardee Rx, a community pharmacy adjacent to the Pardee BlueMD – 1027 Fleming St. primary care practice in Hendersonville.

Pardee Rx offers generic and brand-name drugs, as well as over-the-counter medications and common medical supplies. It serves Pardee patients, staff and community members; through its affiliation with Pardee BlueMD, which is a federally qualified health center, the pharmacy serves all patients regardless of their ability to pay.

Free pet exams, vaccinations on April 13 The Street Dog Coalition Asheville will offer free physical exams, vaccinations, parasite control, pet supplies and pet food at Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry, 24 Cumberland Ave., on Saturday, April 13, 9 a.m.-noon. Dogs should be on leashes and cats should be in carriers. For more information, contact asheville@thestreetdogcoalition.org or visit avl.mx/dio.

Pharmacists Bryce Caldwell and Kenesha Smith joined the team and are available for consultations. Pardee Rx is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 828-435-8142.

Food stamps for veterans

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is contacting veterans who are newly eligible for Food and Nutrition Services benefits, also known as food stamps, due to Medicaid expansion. The state estimates 14,000 veterans and their families who were not eligible before now qualify.

NCDHHS and Benefits Data Trust, a nonprofit that assists people with obtaining public benefits, will reach out via letter and text message to veterans who are enrolled in Medicaid but not in FNS.

For more information about FNS, visit avl.mx/dix, and to apply for benefits, visit avl.mx/d3e.

Autism training for early childhood educators

Autism specialist Catherine Faherty will offer training for early childhood educators to better understand children who are described as autistic or awaiting a formal evaluation. The training will address the autistic way of thinking and processing, and how to provide stability in a classroom environment.

Buncombe Partnership for Children is hosting the training Thursday, April 11, 6-8 p.m., at 53 Asheland Ave., Suite 102A. Tickets are $10, and registration is at avl.mx/diz.

Qigong for a healthy back

Black Mountain Center for the Arts, 225 W. State St., Black Mountain, is hosting workshops on qigong for a healthy back Tuesdays, April 9-30, 10-10:45 a.m. Qigong is an ancient Chinese meditation incorporating breathwork and slow movement. Under the guidance of certified qigong instructor Kare Strong, participants will engage in movements to release tension in the spine. Workshops are $15 each or $40 for the series. Register at avl.mx/dip.

Community kudos

The N.C. Institute of Medicine recognized state Sen. Julie Mayfield on Feb. 26 for completion of the 2024 Health Policy Fellows program. The sessions addressed state health policy, including certificate of need, mental health and Medicaid. The NCIOM program is open to all state legislators.

on Feb. 26 for completion of the 2024 Health Policy Fellows program. The sessions addressed state health policy, including certificate of need, mental health and Medicaid. The NCIOM program is open to all state legislators. UNC Health Pardee added four providers to Pardee BlueMD. Family medicine physician Dr. Aaron Patzwahl will join Pardee BlueMD – Pisgah; family medicine physicians Drs. Parker Leland and Emily Sawyer , and physician assistant Wren George , will join Pardee BlueMD –1027 Fleming St. in Hendersonville. PardeeBlue MD practices serve Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania counties. As federally qualified health centers, they provide health care to all patients regardless of ability to pay.

Mark your calendars