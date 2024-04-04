AdventHealth announces hospital location in Weaverville

On March 19, AdventHealth announced the purchase of 25 acres in Weaverville to construct a new hospital. The property is located off U.S. 70E, across from the apartment complex Retreat at Weaverville.
In 2022, the N.C. State Medical Facilities Plan, which determines the number of hospitals statewide, advised that Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties would need 67 additional acute care beds. That plan is released annually by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation. In fall 2022, AdventHealth received approval to build a new, 67-bed hospital through North Carolina’s certificate of need application process.
HCA Healthcare/Mission Health, which competed with AdventHealth and Novant Health for the approval, appealed the NCDHHS’ decision. A trial took place in 2023, and according to AdventHealth spokesperson Victoria Dunkle, the company is waiting for an administrative judge to rule on the appeal. “We’re confident the judge is going to uphold the state’s decision,” she says.
AdventHealth announced the Weaverville site, she says, because “we wanted to be able to take the next steps as soon as we could.”
In the two years since the 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan advocated for 67 beds, NCDHHS has cited a need for 26 additional acute care beds by 2026. Dunkle says AdventHealth is filing an additional certificate of need application before a June deadline. She says the intention is for all 93 beds to be at the Weaverville location, pending the judge upholding its approval.
AdventHealth anticipates opening the new hospital in two to three years, Dunkle says.
UNC Health Pardee opens pharmacy
In March, UNC Health Pardee opened Pardee Rx, a community pharmacy adjacent to the Pardee BlueMD – 1027 Fleming St. primary care practice in Hendersonville.
Pardee Rx offers generic and brand-name drugs, as well as over-the-counter medications and common medical supplies. It serves Pardee patients, staff and community members; through its affiliation with Pardee BlueMD, which is a federally qualified health center, the pharmacy serves all patients regardless of their ability to pay.
Pharmacists Bryce Caldwell and Kenesha Smith joined the team and are available for consultations. Pardee Rx is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call 828-435-8142.
Food stamps for veterans
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is contacting veterans who are newly eligible for Food and Nutrition Services benefits, also known as food stamps, due to Medicaid expansion. The state estimates 14,000 veterans and their families who were not eligible before now qualify.
NCDHHS and Benefits Data Trust, a nonprofit that assists people with obtaining public benefits, will reach out via letter and text message to veterans who are enrolled in Medicaid but not in FNS.
For more information about FNS, visit avl.mx/dix, and to apply for benefits, visit avl.mx/d3e.
Autism training for early childhood educators
Autism specialist Catherine Faherty will offer training for early childhood educators to better understand children who are described as autistic or awaiting a formal evaluation. The training will address the autistic way of thinking and processing, and how to provide stability in a classroom environment.
Buncombe Partnership for Children is hosting the training Thursday, April 11, 6-8 p.m., at 53 Asheland Ave., Suite 102A. Tickets are $10, and registration is at avl.mx/diz.
Qigong for a healthy back
Black Mountain Center for the Arts, 225 W. State St., Black Mountain, is hosting workshops on qigong for a healthy back Tuesdays, April 9-30, 10-10:45 a.m. Qigong is an ancient Chinese meditation incorporating breathwork and slow movement. Under the guidance of certified qigong instructor Kare Strong, participants will engage in movements to release tension in the spine. Workshops are $15 each or $40 for the series. Register at avl.mx/dip.
Community kudos
- The N.C. Institute of Medicine recognized state Sen. Julie Mayfield on Feb. 26 for completion of the 2024 Health Policy Fellows program. The sessions addressed state health policy, including certificate of need, mental health and Medicaid. The NCIOM program is open to all state legislators.
- UNC Health Pardee added four providers to Pardee BlueMD. Family medicine physician Dr. Aaron Patzwahl will join Pardee BlueMD – Pisgah; family medicine physicians Drs. Parker Leland and Emily Sawyer, and physician assistant Wren George, will join Pardee BlueMD –1027 Fleming St. in Hendersonville. PardeeBlue MD practices serve Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania counties. As federally qualified health centers, they provide health care to all patients regardless of ability to pay.
- Mission Hospital chief of electrophysiology Dr. Jason Lappe is the first person in the state to perform an ablation procedure for atrial fibrillation (a form of arrhythmia) with Farapulse technology.
- UNC Health Pardee has welcomed board-certified general and colorectal surgeon Dr. Coen Klos to Pardee Surgical Associates. To schedule an appointment, call 828-693-7230.
- Luna Britt is the new education and outreach coordinator for the Generation Plus community with Blue Ridge Pride. Generation Plus is a community-building group for LGBTQ+ people ages 55 and older.
- Janet Shelton joined All Souls Counseling Center in operations and finance support.
- Sunrise Community for Recovery and Wellness Executive Director Sue Polston was selected as the Western Region Recovery Champion at the N.C. One Community in Recovery Conference. The Northwest Area Health Education Center and the Wake Forest University School of Medicine held the conference in March.
Mark your calendars
- Jess Hana, mountain biking coach and content creator @JessTheMaker, will do a meet-and-greet Thursday, April 4, 6:30 p.m., at Motion Makers Bicycle Shop, 878 Brevard Road.
- Pride Sports Asheville is hosting a free open-play dodgeball event Thursday, April 11, 7 p.m., at Stephens-Lee Recreation Center, 30 George Washington Carver Ave. Participants must be over age 21. All skill levels are welcome. Learn more about Pride Sports Asheville at avl.mx/diq.
- Adult Children of Aging Parents Hickory/Foothills is hosting a free conference on caregiver stress management Friday, April 12, 8 a.m.-noon, at Catawba Valley Community College, West Wing Commons, 2550 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory. To RSVP visit avl.mx/din. For more information, contact info@acaphickory.org.
- NCCARE360, a coordinated statewide network of health care and human services organizations, will hold an information session for food service providers and transportation agencies Friday, April 19, noon-1 p.m., on Zoom. NCCARE360 is a public-private partnership between NCDHHS and the Cary-based nonprofit Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation. Register for the session at avl.mx/diy.
- Asheville Parks and Recreation, Mission Health, Bounty & Soul, Asheville Community Yoga and numerous other groups will hold a Healthy Earth, Healthy Kids festival Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, 285 Livingston St. Children ages 1-10 are welcome for yoga, dancing and other activities. The festival is free, and no registration is required.
- The Woodfin 5K will be Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m., at Woodfin Elementary School, 108 Elk Mountain Road. All Woodfin Elementary School students may run for free but must register; entrance fees are $20-$35 for all other participants. Register at avl.mx/dir.
