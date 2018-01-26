Press release from Safelight:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — The Safelight board of directors invites the community to an event to honor Tanya Blackford and to thank her for 15 years of leadership at Safelight. This event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 4-6 p.m. at Hendersonville Country Club, 1860 Hebron Road in Hendersonville.

Blackford began her tenure at Safelight, then Mainstay, in January 2003. Under her extraordinary leadership, the nonprofit has seen tremendous growth, adding programs and working with community partners to form strong and needed collaborations. It was Blackford’s vision that created job training for survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault through the Dandelion Eatery. The Henderson County Family Justice Center was formed in 2014 and Believe Child Advocacy Center in 2015. As director of both organizations at the time, Blackford coordinated the merger between Mainstay and The Healing Place. The two organizations, both with 30-plus-year histories in Henderson County, merged in 2015 and the new organization was named Safelight in January 2016.

Blackford leaves Safelight to join Crossnore School and Children’s Home, with plans to replicate its children’s services here in Henderson County.

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization provides free and confidential help to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Safelights programs and services remove barriers to quality help, creating a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit www.safelightfamily.org.