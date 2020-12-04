Press release from the Town of Mills River:

The Mills River Fire Department, in partnership with the Mills River Parks and Recreation Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, will be bringing Santa Claus to Mills River neighborhoods on Saturday, Dec. 12. Santa will be traveling through town on a big red fire truck to bring holiday cheer to the boys and girls of Mills River. The Santa ride-along will begin at 10 a.m., and we hope to be through by 5 p.m. Due to Mills River’s size and mountainous roads, we will not be able to travel up each road but will pass through as many neighborhoods as possible. For those not along Santa’s route, we will have designated “‘Santa Stops” for folks to catch a glimpse of the jolly old elf and get a candy cane from his helpers.

We will have live GPS tracking of Santa’s location so residents can follow along his route and get a better estimate of when he may arrive in your neighborhood!

The following facilities have agreed to be a Mills River “Santa Stop.” If the fire truck is not able to travel down your street, catch him at one of our designated “Santa Stops.” Due to the governor’s restrictions on gatherings and risks associated with COVID-19, we are asking folks to remain in their cars at designated “Santa Stops.” Santa’s helpers will bring a candy cane to you. Mask use is encouraged and appreciated!

High Vista Country Club – 88 Country Club Rd.

​

Glenn Marlow Elementary School (Front Parking Lot) – 1985 Butler Bridge Rd.

Emmanuel Baptist Church – 11 Pennsylvania Rd.

North River Farms – 3333 N Mills River Rd.

Mills River United Methodist – 137 Old Turnpike Rd.

Boylston Baptist Church – 10642 Boylston Hwy.

Mills River Elementary School – 94 School House Rd.

Mills River Park – 124 Town Center Dr.