Press release from Steve Norris:

Gandhi once said that “fasting is the sincerest form of prayer.” For some of those who take part, it will be just that: an urgent prayer for our Mother Earth, its people and all of its life forms.

Our Thanksgiving Fast & Prayer For The Earth is an opportunity to express our gratitude for all the wonderful blessings which the earth provides for life. We will also use this fast an an opportunity to reflect on the ways in which the earth, her air, her water, her animals, and so many other things we need for life are now endangered.

JOIN US!

Mon. Nov. 25 – Wed. Nov. 27

8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day we will have a presence and witness at the Vance Monument. We will also have a ceremony/prayer circle each day starting at 12 p.m., followed by an educational presentation/discussion.

Check the Community Roots website for more details about these events.

People are encouraged to join the fast for whatever period of time and day they choose. Joining us at the Vance Monument, or by fasting for some period of time at your workplace, school, or home.

By denying ourselves food for a few days, we have the opportunity to open our eyes and hearts to the effects of economic, racial, and environmental injustices, and especially the circumstances of those who are hungry . This is also a way for us to become more aware of our privileges, (especially the privileges of those of us who can protect ourselves from some of the impacts of injustice, climate change and hunger), and to realize in new ways the blessings which life bestows on us when we care for our mother earth. Historically many people have also seen fasting as a spiritually purifying ritual and prayer which leads to greater love and compassion for all beings – something which is sorely needed at this time. So we challenge ourselves and invite you to join us and experience the power of clarity that can come with taking this action.

We also remember that for many indigenous peoples the Thanksgiving Holiday can be a time of mourning, and realize that the environmental and political crises which we are facing today are a somewhat milder version of what the original inhabitants of this continent have faced for 500 years.

You can learn more about fasting by going to this link.

For more information about this fast, call Steve Norris at 828-777-7816 or visit CMRoots.com.