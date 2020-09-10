Press release from Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Quentin Miller has released a newly created Fairness and Equity policy for the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The policy reads in part that the Sheriff’s Office has, “a commitment to working both within and outside of the BCSO to eliminate bias affecting members of our community based on their race, religion, ethnicity, national origin, cultural affiliation, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, economic status, age, pregnancy, or disability status.”

All BCSO employees will receive anti-bias training on an annual basis according to the policy. Deputies and Detention Officers will receive training each quarter to go more in-depth on anti-bias concepts.

“This new policy is another step forward as we move to 21st Century Policing,” says Sheriff Quentin Miller.

The policy also states that:

“Each BCSO employee’s actions and behaviors either contribute to or detract from the Office’s ability to secure and maintain the public’s trust and respect.”

The Fairness and Equity policy became effective on September 4th.

The Sheriff’s Office has recently released revised policies on Use of Force and Conducted Energy Devices. We will continue releasing new and revised policies in the coming weeks.