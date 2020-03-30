The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing person from the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County. Travis Warren Glenn is age 34, a white male, approximately 6’5” and 250 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen riding a motorcycle and wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information about the location of Mr. Glenn is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers can remain anonymous with both numbers.