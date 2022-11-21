The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.
Rose Neal is age 70, approximately 5’ 5 to 5’7”, with brown eyes and black hair. Mrs. Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her residence in Weaverville. Mrs. Neal is driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305. Mrs. Neal has previous medical issues and it is unknown if she has been able to take her medication.
Anyone with information about the location of Rose Neal is asked to please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670 or submitting a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.