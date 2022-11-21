The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from the Weaverville area of Buncombe County.

Rose Neal is age 70, approximately 5’ 5 to 5’7”, with brown eyes and black hair. Mrs. Neal was last seen approximately 3 weeks ago at her residence in Weaverville. Mrs. Neal is driving a silver or grey 2020 Toyota C-HR NC plate AER-8305. Mrs. Neal has previous medical issues and it is unknown if she has been able to take her medication.

Anyone with information about the location of Rose Neal is asked to please notify the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office by calling (828) 250-6670 or submitting a tip via the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office app, which can be downloaded in the Apple or Google Play stores.