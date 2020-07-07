Press release from The Folk Heritage Committee:

The Folk Heritage Committee is delighted to announce it will stream past performances of the beloved Shindig on the Green® on the days it was originally scheduled for Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park. The dates for the streaming events are: July 11, 18, 25, August 1, 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2020. We have selected over 100 of our “most watched” videos of musicians and dance teams, and on the final Saturday we plan to include some newly created videos.

The performances will air on our YouTube Channel (Shindigonthe-GreenAVL) and from our Facebook Page (Shindig on the Green and Mountain Dance and Folk Festival). In what we are calling “Shindig on the Green Flashback,” we will begin posting performances starting at 2 pm and again every half hour until 9 pm on the above dates. The performances will help kick off a celebration of the upcoming 93rd season of the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival® to be held virtually as well in 2020. The Mountain Dance and Folk Festival® showcases the best of the region’s mountain musicians, dancers and storytellers, and these performances will also be streamed on their original dates this year, August 6, 7 and 8.

The non-profit, all-volunteer Folk Heritage Committee’s mission is to preserve and present the musical heritage of the Southern Appalachian Mountains to audiences from throughout the region and world, for entertainment and education, by producing the annual Shindig on the Green® and the Mountain Dance and Folk Festival® events.

Thank you for your continued support and please stay safe and stay well.

For more info about the 54th Season of Shindig on the Green® or the 93rd Annual Mountain

Dance and Folk Festival®, visit www.folkheritage.org or call Brian Carter: 828-335-1263.