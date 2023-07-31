News release from Sister Kitten Animal Rescue:

Sister Kitten Animal Rescue is launching its Working Cat Program to save the lives of feral cats targeted for euthanasia at municipal shelters due to severe overcrowding by finding outdoor homes for them where they can contribute to pest control at a farm, business or other property.

The cats will be spayed/neutered and will be up to date on vaccines. There will be a mandatory 30-day acclimation period so that the cats can adjust to their new homes. Sister Kitten will provide all necessary equipment to house the cats during this period.

A Working Cat Adoption Application is available on Sister Kitten’s website (www.sisterkitten.org/workingcats).

Working cat adopters will benefit from natural, poison-free pest control.

In exchange for food, water and shelter, working cats will help rid the property of unwanted mice, rats, snakes and other critters.

Cats will be saved from needless euthanasia.

Eric Phelps cites examples of pest control from previous working cat placements. According to Phelps, “Mice and rats have been eliminated from destroying grain supplies, destructive squirrels have been driven off from ruining a log-built house, and a serious rattlesnake and copperhead problem associated with plentiful field mice, voles and moles has been eliminated.”

Working with local artist Kim Jones of BlueGate Design for poster design and a mailer to publicize the program, Sister Kitten will be promoting the program in Western North Carolina.

There is no charge for adoptions but donations or sponsorships are welcome since Sister Kitten is supported solely by donations.