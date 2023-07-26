Press release from NC Division of Air Quality:
Care for the Air
— Drive less: carpool, vanpool, take the bus, telecommute.
— Conserve electricity.
— Pack a lunch or walk to lunch.
— Avoid idling your vehicle.
— Refuel and mow after 6:00pm.
Air Quality Index (AQI)
Green………..0- 50 AQI……..Good air quality. No health risks are expected. Enjoy outdoor
……………………………………….activities!
Yellow…….51-100 AQI……..Moderate air quality. Air quality is okay, but unusually sensitive
……………………………………….people may be affected, especially when the AQI nears 100.
Orange….101-150 AQI……..Air quality is Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups. Children,
……………………………………….active adults, and those with heart or respiratory disease,
……………………………………….including asthma, should limit outdoor activity.
Red……….151-200 AQI……..Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid prolonged outdoor
……………………………………….activity.
Purple……201-300 AQI……..Very Unhealthy air quality. Everyone should avoid outdoor
……………………………………….activity.
