Vulnerable, low and moderate-income households in need of rehabilitation and accessibility modifications in 33 North Carolina counties will receive help thanks to $11 million from the NC Housing Finance Agency’s Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool (ESFRLP).

The ESFRLP finances major home rehabilitation and modifications for households with incomes below 80% of their area’s median income. This investment will help veterans, seniors and people with disabilities stay in their homes and out of costly institutions, saving on health care and long-term care costs. Homes with lead hazards occupied by a child six years of age or younger may also qualify.

The NC Housing Finance Agency provides this assistance through local governments, regional organizations, community action agencies and other nonprofit agencies. Thirty-nine organizations and local governments will receive funding in the amount of $162,000 set-asides per county served and will manage the rehabilitation process. This $6.318 million will provide comprehensive rehabilitation to at least 117 homes through forgivable loans. An incentive pool of $4.682 million will assist an additional 87 homes.

Albemarle Commission (Camden, Currituck and Pasquotank)

Bladen County

Blue Ridge Community Action, Inc. (Burke, Gaston and Iredell)

Central Pines Regional Council (Chatham and Wake)

Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. (Bertie and Martin)

Coastal Community Action, Inc. (Jones)

Community Housing Coalition of Madison County (Madison)

Four Square Community Action, Inc. (Graham, Swain)

Gaston County

Greene County

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, LLC (Iredell)

Habitat for Humanity of the Sandhills (Hoke)

Henderson County Habitat for Humanity (Polk)

Hoke County

The Housing Assistance Corporation (Polk and Transylvania)

Kerr-Tar Regional Council of Governments (Warren)

Martin County

Mountain Projects, Inc. (Haywood)

Piedmont Triad Regional Council (Alamance, Ashe, Montgomery, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes)

Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte, Inc. (Gaston and Iredell)

Sandhills Community Action Program, Inc. (Montgomery)

City of Sandford (Lee)

W.A.M.Y. Community Action, Inc. (Mitchell)

Western Piedmont Council of Governments (Burke)

Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc. (Pender)

“Home rehabilitation and accessibility modification investments help protect some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens in their homes,” said Scott Farmer, executive director of the NC Housing Finance Agency. “We are proud to partner with organizations across the state to work together to stabilize neighborhoods and contribute to favorable economic and health outcomes statewide.”

Consumers can learn more and search for a partner offering assistance in their area on our website: https://www.nchfa.com/current-homeowners/repair-your-home/single-family-rehabilitation-program