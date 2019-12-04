Press release from South College:

South College is launching a Cybersecurity program through its online learning platform, and enrollment is open for students to join the first class, which starts Jan. 22, 2020.

“In this digitally integrated society, cybersecurity specialists are in demand,” South College Chancellor Steve South said. “The business need for this field is expanding faster than colleges can produce graduates, so we created this program with a national audience in mind. The Cybersecurity program at South College will produce career-ready employees.”

The three-year program is launching with a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity within the School of Business & Technology. New classes with a minimum of five students will start every five weeks after the Jan. 22, 2020, opening.

The program is part of a larger expansion within the School of Business & Technology. In 2019, the school added associate and bachelor’s degrees in Computer Science with multiple concentrations as new programs are added online.

Dr. Theodor Richardson, Dean of Academics for South College Online, developed the Cybersecurity curriculum and aligned the coursework with core Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) standards and National Security Agency (NSA) certification guidelines and requirements. The program will pursue NSA Centers of Academic Excellence designation.

“Our goal with the Computer Science and Cybersecurity degrees is to create practitioners who have theoretical knowledge paired with the hands-on skills to start working immediately after graduation,” Richardson said. “Students will receive foundational knowledge in architecture, networking, operating systems, and computing knowledge. A key skill in this fast-changing field is adaptability, so we will also focus on continuous learning to be proactive against vulnerabilities. Every student will build a portfolio of projects that demonstrates their skills to potential employers.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the job outlook nationwide for careers in cybersecurity will grow much faster than average at 28 percent between 2016-2026. Median pay is $92,600 per year.

Cybersecurity practitioners develop security systems, analyze current systems for vulnerabilities, address issues as they arise and stay aware of new and potential threats.

For more information about South College, visit https://www.south.edu.