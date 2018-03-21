Press release from Asheville Museum of Science:

The Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) announces a three-day Spring Break LEGO Robotics Intensive for children ages 8-13. This intensive will run 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from April 2nd to April 4th. Registration for Spring Break LEGO Robotics Intensive is $200 and can be found at ashevillescience.org.

Students will dive into an introduction and exploration of LEGO EV3 Robotics, learning to work with gears, sensors, motors, and programming software. “We launched our first robotics intensive in January, with the goal of introducing participants to programming and the engineering process. I was blown away by the students’ growth and enthusiasm throughout this month-long program,” says Executive Director, Anna Priest. “The first intensive was so inspiring we’ve decided to host a similar Robotics Intensive this spring break. I look forward to seeing what this next round of students has to showcase!”

Participants will learn standard based math and science concepts to achieve self-set goals that will be showcased to family in the final session. Throughout the intensive students will explore the engineering process and experience what it takes to become a First Lego League competitor.

AMOS is expanding programming with new intensives for all ages, as well as professional development workshops for educators.

For more information about AMOS, or the Spring Break LEGO Robotics Intensive contact Dani Pollard, dpollard@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×8.

For more information about the museum’s expanding programming, or professional development opportunities for educators contact Christa Flores, cflores@ashevillescience.org or (828) 254-7162×6.