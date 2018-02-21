ASHEVILLE, N.C., February 21, 2018 — Winter weather has impacted donations in this year’s local Coaches vs. Cancer campaign underway now through Feb. 28 at local Subway® restaurants in Western North Carolina.

Khalid Ahmad, who owns several Subway restaurants in Charlotte and Western North Carolina, is battling cancer, and appreciative of the community’s support for an important cause that effects so many people.

“I’m grateful to the Duke medical team who is helping me,” said Ahmad, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatment after surgery to remove a brain tumor at Duke Cancer Institute. “For me and many others, the battle is not over and we look forward to a future without cancer.”

American Cancer Society representatives want to remind the community that donations of any amount are still being accepted for the rest of February, which is National Cancer Prevention Month. All of the dollars raised will help people battling cancer in the local community through research, coordinating rides to treatments, providing lodging and other patient services.

“Our goal is to raise $25,000 in honor of Coaches vs. Cancer’s 25th anniversary,” said Ivan Schwartz, executive director of the American Cancer Society in the Southeast Region. “With only one week to go, we’re over half way to reaching our goal. These contributions will help ACS save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”

Visit http://thedefender.cancer.org to see how you can reduce your cancer risk. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org.