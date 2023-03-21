Press release from City of Asheville:
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
Find the meeting recording on YouTube at this link.
Community Reparations Commission Meeting – February 20, 2023
I. Call to Order, Welcome and Chair Remarks
Quorum was met.
II. Roll Call
Roll was called.
III. Action Item: Approval of Agenda and minutes
Agenda was approved.
IV. Review: Feb 20th Meeting Survey Data
Minutes were approved.
V. IFA Updates (15 minutes each)
A. Education
IFA members discussed work is continuing around potential recommendations in the following areas:
-Teacher recruitment and retention (compensation, policy review, funding support for Black educators)
-Community based education programs (tutoring, mentoring programs)
-School suspensions and expulsion (community review board, day treatment programs,
-professional development, advocacy and know your rights campaign)
B. Health and Wellness
IFA members discussed work is continuing around potential recommendations in the following areas:
-Provision of access to free healthcare
-Eliminate bias and implement accountability of staff and providers
-Stop harms and decreasing barriers
-African-American healing and healthy spaces
-African-American representation in decision-making
-Utilizing City and County leverage
-Compensation with Resources
-Funding, Training and Education
VI. Follow Up Discussion (15 minutes)
Discussion starts at the 46:36 minute mark.
VII. Old Business
A. Immediate Recommendation – Audit Scope Working Group (Update Given at the 61:00 minute mark)
Update (10 minutes)
VIII. New Business (Presentation starts at the 84:00 minute mark)
A. Presentation: Measuring the Impact of Urban Renewal
Promoting Archival Engagement through Computational Interventions
Twilight of a Neighborhood NC Humanities Council (The engagement report was given at the 121:00 minute mark)
B. Community Engagement Report-out (Bypassed for this meeting due to time)
C. Roundtable Check-in with Commission Members
IV. Public Comment (118:00 minute mark)
X. Wrap-up (Meeting adjourned at the 127:00 minute mark)
NEXT MEETING: The next meeting of the Community Reparations Commission is scheduled for April 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Banquet Room: 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801
