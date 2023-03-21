Press release from City of Asheville:

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.

Find the meeting recording on YouTube at this link.

Community Reparations Commission Meeting – February 20, 2023

I. Call to Order, Welcome and Chair Remarks

Quorum was met.

II. Roll Call

Roll was called.

III. Action Item: Approval of Agenda and minutes

Agenda was approved.

IV. Review: Feb 20th Meeting Survey Data

Minutes were approved.

V. IFA Updates (15 minutes each)

A. Education

IFA members discussed work is continuing around potential recommendations in the following areas:

-Teacher recruitment and retention (compensation, policy review, funding support for Black educators)

-Community based education programs (tutoring, mentoring programs)

-School suspensions and expulsion (community review board, day treatment programs,

-professional development, advocacy and know your rights campaign)

B. Health and Wellness

IFA members discussed work is continuing around potential recommendations in the following areas:

-Provision of access to free healthcare

-Eliminate bias and implement accountability of staff and providers

-Stop harms and decreasing barriers

-African-American healing and healthy spaces

-African-American representation in decision-making

-Utilizing City and County leverage

-Compensation with Resources

-Funding, Training and Education

VI. Follow Up Discussion (15 minutes)

Discussion starts at the 46:36 minute mark.

VII. Old Business

A. Immediate Recommendation – Audit Scope Working Group (Update Given at the 61:00 minute mark)

Update (10 minutes)

VIII. New Business (Presentation starts at the 84:00 minute mark)

A. Presentation: Measuring the Impact of Urban Renewal

Promoting Archival Engagement through Computational Interventions

Twilight of a Neighborhood NC Humanities Council (The engagement report was given at the 121:00 minute mark)

B. Community Engagement Report-out (Bypassed for this meeting due to time)

C. Roundtable Check-in with Commission Members

IV. Public Comment (118:00 minute mark)

X. Wrap-up (Meeting adjourned at the 127:00 minute mark)

NEXT MEETING: The next meeting of the Community Reparations Commission is scheduled for April 17, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Banquet Room: 87 Haywood Street, Asheville, NC 28801

