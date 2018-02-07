Press release from T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is hosting the 11th annual HEAL Conference on Friday, March 2, 8:45am-4:45pm, at Ambrose West, 312 Haywood Road in Asheville.

The HEAL Conference provides education on disordered eating and its treatment to professionals and to the general public. Experts will present on cutting-edge approaches to finding healthy balance around food, exercise, and body image. For conference topics, speakers, schedule and registration information go to: www.thecenternc.org/heal-conference

“We decided to time our conference this year to align with #NEDAwareness Week so that we may point even more people to the support available here in Asheville,” says Simone Seitz, executive director of T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating. This year’s NEDAwareness Week theme, “Let’s Get Real,” provides opportunities for people across the nation to engage in conversation about our complicated relationships with nourishment, movement, appearance, and health. National Eating Disorders Awareness is Monday, Feb. 26-Sunday, March 4, and T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is hosting a full week of events in WNC, including the 2018 HEAL conference. See the full schedule at www.thecenternc.org/events for local event details.