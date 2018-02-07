Press release from Land of Sky Regional Council:

Are you willing to volunteer a minimum of 15 hours a week, are age 55 or better, have an annual income of no more than $24,120, and willing to serve older adults who want to remain living independently at home? Volunteers are being recruited to serve with the Land of Sky Senior Companion Program in Henderson, Buncombe, Transylvania and Madison Counties. Senior Companion Volunteers provide companionship, and/or transportation for medical appointments/grocery shopping, or very light meal preparation or very light housekeeping to one or more older adults currently awaiting support to remain living independently.

Senior Companion Volunteers meeting income eligibility requirements receive a tax free stipend of $2.65 per hour, mileage reimbursement, free excess insurance coverage, paid holidays, sick/vacation days, monthly required in service trainings, volunteer recognition events, an educational scholarship up to $900 through the internationally acclaimed Road Scholar program and the opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way. The Senior Companion Program is sponsored locally by Land of Sky Regional Council and funded through a federal grant by the Corporation for National and Community Service.

For an application and more information, contact Ann Whisenhunt at Land of Sky Regional Council, 828/251-6622 x126, email: ann@landofsky.org