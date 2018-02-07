Press release from T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is hosting the 11th annual HEAL (Healthy Eating and Living) Conference on Friday, March 2, 2018 from 8:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. at Ambrose West, 312 Haywood Road in Asheville. The conference will offer dynamic speakers and connection for participants as well as continuing education.

The HEAL Conference provides education on disordered eating and its treatment to professionals and to the general public. Experts will present on cutting-edge approaches to finding healthy balance around food, exercise, and body image. For conference topics, speakers, schedule, and registration information go to: thecenternc.or g/heal-conference

“We decided to time our conference this year to align with #NEDAwareness Week so that we may point even more people to the support available here in Asheville,” said Simone Seitz, Executive Director of T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating. This year’s NEDAwareness Week theme, “Let’s Get Real,” provides opportunities for people across the nation to engage in conversation about our complicated relationships with nourishment, movement, appearance, and health. National Eating Disorders Awareness is Monday, February 26 – Sunday, March 4, and T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating is hosting a full week of events in WNC, including the 2018 HEAL conference. See schedulethecenternc.org/events for local event details.

About T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating:

T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating, founded in 2004 and located in the heart of Asheville, is a support network for individuals and families, health care providers, educators, and the general public. T.H.E. Center is the only nonprofit in North Carolina serving thousands through community and professional outreach and education, advocacy, resource development and referral, a lending library, and support groups. For more information visit: thecenternc or contact: Simone Seitz, Executive Director – T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating – simone@thecenternc.org