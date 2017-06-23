Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (June 23, 2017) – A new river blueway and greenway project that includes a whitewater wave feature to be built along the French Broad River in Woodfin will come before the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) next week for funding. The Tourism Product Development Fund (TPDF) committee voted to move the recommendation forward at its Wednesday meeting.

The committee also reaffirmed its funding support and commitment to the City of Asheville Riverfront Redevelopment project. The committee approved a request to amend its current set of project contracts totaling $3.5 million which include greenway and visitor amenities. The TPDF committee worked with City of Asheville staff to make the adjustments due to rising constructions costs. BCTDA will vote on the recommendation at its monthly board meeting next week.

“The TPDF committee members remain enthusiastic about the riverfront project and its ability to retain the elements and experiences that make it such a valuable addition to the residents and visitors of the Asheville area,” said Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Brown.

Although not part of the existing greenway projects, the City and County have indicated long-term intentions to extend the greenway north, ultimately creating a connection to the Woodfin area blueway/greenway project. The $2,250,000 funding request from the town of Woodfin and Buncombe County went through a separate TPDF pathway for larger place-making projects that leverage municipal funding. The project is comprised of seven components including the whitewater wave, greenways and park development and is expected to break ground January 2018. BCTDA will vote on the funding recommendation next week.

“We’re very excited about the potential of this new outdoor experience to draw visitors to the northern part of the County,” said TPDF Chair Robert Foster, director of hotel operations for Biltmore Farms Hotels. “We appreciate the collaborative effort and vision of local government to generate projects that add to the fabric of the community while also adhering to the goals of the Tourism Product Development Fund.”

During the meeting, the committee also evaluated phase one submissions for hotel room tax funding as part of the 2017 TPDF cycle. Submissions that will move through the next stage of the funding process include a total of $2 million in requests from four projects, including Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center, the Leaf Cultural Arts Center in downtown Asheville, a project by the Organic Growers School and a Haywood Street Fresco Further evaluation, presentations and visits of the project will take place this fall prior to making final recommendations to BCTDA.

If approved by BCTDA, the projects join a list of 12 projects planned or under construction with the support of TPDF hotel room tax, including the Asheville Art Museum, the WNC Nature Center, and the Enka Ballfields.

Since its inception in 2001, TPDF hotel room tax has funded 31 projects totaling $27 million, including more than $17 million in City of Asheville-owned projects, accounting for 63 percent of all funding. The tourism industry generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic impact to Buncombe County, supporting 26,700 jobs and generating $202.5 million in state and local taxes.