Press release from The Free Clinics:

Following its well-attended September Wellness event, The Free Clinics is again hosting a collaborative health screening event as it continues its work to make Henderson and Polk Counties healthier places to live, work and play. October Wellness, which features free flu shots, is Monday, October 23 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm. at The Free Clinics, 841 Case Street in Hendersonville.

October Wellness is free and the community is welcome. Co-sponsors are Walgreens, Park Ridge Health Wellness on Wheels, and WNCAP (Western North Carolina AIDS Project).

Residents of Henderson and Polk counties are encouraged to take advantage of free flu shots, blood sugar and blood pressure testing, screenings for diabetes, bone density, and PSA (prostate specific antigen). There will also be confidential Hepatitis C and HIV screenings.

“Our September Wellness event was one of the best attended community wellness events ever,” said Jacquie Rose, Clinical Services Director. “We hope the community will continue taking advantage of these opportunities that The Free Clinics and our healthcare partners are able to offer.”

For more information about September Wellness please contact Clinical Services Director Jacquie Rose at 828.697.8422 or jrose@thefreeclinics.org.