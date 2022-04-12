Press release from

Kick off Easter Weekend at this Year’s first Downtown After 5, Presented by Prestige Subaru!

Grab your family and friends and head over to North Lexington Avenue after 5pm on Friday April 15th for an evening full of great music, delicious food and refreshing beverages! We’re kicking off the holiday weekend with music from two local artists – The Fritz, a soul-driven psychedelic funk band and Abby Bryant and the Echos, a hard driving rock ‘n’ soul group.

Head over to one of the amazing vendors on site for a cold beverage and a snack, then settle in for a relaxed night of jams! Food vendors include many local favorites like Cecelia’s Kitchen, Gypsy Queen Cuisine, Kernel Mike’s Kettle Corn, Sunshine Sammies, Cooking with Comedy, Funnel King, Buggy Pops,Tin Can Pizzeria. Locally made beers and cider will also be available on draft from a variety of Asheville-based breweries like Sierra Nevada, French Broad, New Belgium, Wicked Weed, Asheville Brewing, Catawba Brewing, Flat Rock Cider, Noble Cider and more!

Downtown After 5 is sponsored by Prestige Subaru, Budweiser of Asheville, Empire Distributors, Skyland Distributing Company, GO Mini’s Portable Storage, Ingles Markets, Gillespie Dental Associates, Explore Asheville, Crooked Tree Creative, Central United Methodist Church, Mellow Mushroom, The City of Asheville, 97.7 The Brew, Star 104.3, Hemingway’s Cuba, Cambria Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Isa’sBistro, Rabbit Rabbit, Asheville Color & Imaging and Strada Italiano.