Press release from David Joe Miller:

The Friends of the Buncombe County Library present Storyteller and Producer, David Joe Miller on Thursday evening June 21st at 7pm in the Lord Auditorium of Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St. in downtown Asheville. Doors will open at 6:30 and show will end by 7:50pm. Admission is FREE!

David Joe will be telling family stories and speaking on the importance of those family stories. After the show he will discuss ways of finding, learning and telling your own family stories. “So many people I encounter feel that they really don’t have many interesting family stories but, with a little urging and a few memory starters, I can usually help them discover a treasure of family characters, settings and plots that they can develop into amazing stories.” says Miller.

In 1989, David Joe Miller began his storytelling career as an employee of the National Storytelling Association and Festival in Jonesborough, TN. He soon became their staff storyteller and created the Jonesborough Storytellers Guild which is now the oldest performing storytellers guild in the country.

In 1997, David Joe launched his free-lance storytelling career and has traveled all over the United States telling stories in schools, libraries, corporate boardrooms and festivals. He has taught corporate executives and sales leaders how to use narrative in their presentations and has taught teachers how to use persuasive storytelling in teaching narrative writing skills. He has entertained thousands including audiences at Disney, World Bank, Library of Congress, The Smithsonian, The Nature Conservancy and a fundraising event for former Vice President, Al Gore.

Today David Joe and his wife Robin, reside in Asheville where he continues to tell stories. David Joe also produces spoken word shows for storytellers and poets at several different venues in Asheville as well as venues in Jonesborough, TN, The Storytelling Capital of the World.

More information can be found at http://www.davidjoemiller.com/ and http://www.storytellingcalendar.com/