Press release from the Pisgah Institute:

The Pisgah Institute, P.A. has just started our 25th year in practice. Through all of the changes in the health field, including mental-health reorganization, the struggle for parity of medical- and mental-health insurance coverage, and the challenges of Medicaid expansion, TPI has continued to serve the mental-health needs of the Western North Carolina community. We have treated more than four thousand patients in each of the last few years.

In 1993 Highland Hospital, a world-famous private psychiatric hospital founded in 1904, closed. Nine brave Highland psychiatrists, psychologists, and social workers struck out to start TPI. Twenty-five years later, TPI is the largest, most comprehensive behavioral-health private practice in Western North Carolina. Founders Stephen Buie, M.D., Bill Barley, Ph.D., and Ed Hamlin, Ph.D. are still active in the practice in various capacities.

Our psychiatrists, doctoral-level clinical psychologists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners provide a wide variety of mental-health treatments to children, adults, and families from North Carolina and the other southeastern and southern states. Consultations for diagnosis and treatment planning, psychiatric medication prescription and management, and individual and group psychotherapies are among TPI’s services. Additionally, we perform psychological and educational testing, Suboxone treatment and management, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a relatively new treatment for depression. TPI accepts a wide range of private insurance as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

New at TPI, we are seeking volunteers 18 to 65 years of age for a study of EEG-guided medication treatment for depression. Participants must be patients at TPI or persons interested in establishing care with one of our participating providers. Participants will be evaluated for eligibility by their treating clinician. Their participation may last six months or longer. The study’s procedures will be administered during patient-care visits, and charges will be filed with participants’ third-party payers. Procedures specific to the study will not be an additional cost to participants. Though participation may or may not improve personal outcomes from medication, it will aid in evaluation of a new technology seeking to improve treatment of depression for our community.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Caroline Schwarz, our clinical research coordinator, by calling (828) 254-9494 or emailing cschwarz@pisgahinstitute.com.