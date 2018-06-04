Press release from The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County:

On May 24th, 2018 The Preservation Society of Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated the 39th annual Griffin Awards, recognizing outstanding projects and individuals that further the goals of historic preservation in Asheville and Buncombe County. This year, 13 projects received awards in the categories of Rehabilitation, Adaptive Reuse, Restoration and Education. Owners and skilled craftspeople were honored for their dedication and hard work that lead to the success of these projects.

Adaptive Reuse, Curate Expansion – Expansion of the ever popular Curate Tapas Bar into the neighboring space at 13 Biltmore Avenue while celebrating the building’s 1920s history.

Adaptive Reuse, 14 Riverside Drive: Arts & Culture Center – Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this building was donated to the City of Asheville by PSNC Energy and will now be used as an Arts & Culture Center after being unused for over 50 years.

Adaptive Reuse, Jargon – Neglected to the point of condemnation, owner Sean Piper used his life savings to save this property listed on the National Register of Historic Places and open Jargon.

Adaptive Reuse, The Bunn House – When for sale, the property was marketed with plans to convert the home into office space and add dense development to the 1.3 acre site, however, the current owners saw an opportunity to preserve and honor the history of the house and neighborhood by converting it to a Bed & Breakfast.

Adaptive Reuse, Charles George VA Medical Center – With holes in the roof and nature taking over, historic Building # 9 was once slated for demolition, however, with community support and encouragement, the Veteran’s Administration made the commitment to save Building # 9 from being lost forever.

Adaptive Reuse, White Labs Asheville – This project is special because they were able to take a building that was over a century old, that in most cases would have been torn down, and give it new life, as well as providing a growing area with a new business.

Rehabilitation, 21 Dyer Drive – Abandoned for more than 15 years and considered by many to be a tear-down, Patricia Mabe and Jesus Ortiz were determined to give this home life again.

Rehabilitation, 97 Broad Street – Built in 1908 by C.C. Willis, the proprietor of the Asheville Fish Market, new homeowners Jo Stephenson and David Larsen had to deal with a failing foundation before rebuilding the home from the inside out.

Rehabilitation, Hedden House – The date of the original home is unknown, but it is believed that the home was rebuilt in 1929 after a fire, which is supported by a number of fire damaged bricks found on the property and a copy of an Atlanta Journal newspaper dated November 17, 1929, found in the attic wall during the rehab project.

Rehabilitation, New Gunston Hall – This meticulous rehabilitation in Biltmore Forest went so far as to locate the still in business brickyard for the 1920s home and using the original invoice, have them replicate the brick to use in repairs.

Rehabilitation, Possum Trot Cottage – This rustic Shingle Style home is a contributing structure in the Albemarle Park Manor- Grounds National Register Historic District and current owners Will and Amy Hornaday have ensured that it will continue to be a special place on the hillside of Albemarle Park for decades to come.

Restoration, Trinity Episcopal Church – Funded through memorial gifts to honor Greg Byrd, Christopher Byrd, Phillip Byrd and Jackelyn Kulzer who died in an Atlanta plane crash, the Church’s stained glass windows by famed glass artist Mary Elizabeth Tillinghast have been lovingly restored.

Education, Kieta Osteen-Cochrane – PSABC Board member and Education Committee Chair, Kieta Osteen-Cochrane, was recognized for the outstanding education programing she has facilitated for the community over the past several years.