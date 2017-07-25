Press release:

The Rainbow Institute, an arm of Rainbow Community School (RCS) of West Asheville is hosting its annual More than Mindfulness (MTM) Conference on October 6th and 7th, 2017.

School based mindfulness programs are becoming increasingly more widespread and decades of research suggest that integrating mindful practices in schools not only bolsters mental health but also improves academic achievement. Growth in the spiritual domain of an RCS student is leveraged by the tools of mindfulness, contemplative and centering practices, exploration of world religions, cultural traditions, as well as sacred rituals, myths and stories. RCS has been using these practices for 40 years and has seen the positive impacts on hundreds of its graduates.

In order to continue to share this rich 40-year legacy with educators and students beyond its campus, RCS is hosting a 2nd annual mindfulness conference in October. The MTM Conference will highlight ways to integrate mindful practices into school cultures while also emphasizing more than mindfulness by sharing RCS’s effective holistic methods.

Conference participants will experience Rainbow’s unique centering curriculum and gain holistic strategies that can be adapted for all school curriculums and cultures. Participants will also collaborate through rich discussion and interactive sessions on important themes such as: inviting the soul into the classroom and cultivating awareness and spiritual identities.

The conference will take place on October 6th and 7th, 2017 from 9:00-5:00 at RCS. The conference is intended for parents, teachers, school administrators, and other educational related professionals. The cost is $65 for a standard Friday and Saturday ticket and $90 for a VIP ticket. For more information contact the event planner, West Willmore at west.willmore@rainbowlearning.org

Learn more about this event and all Rainbow Community School events by visiting http://rainbowcommunityschool.org/more-than-mindfulness-conference/ and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rainbowasheville/