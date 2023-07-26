Notice form City of Asheville:
Learn more about resources available to support people who are currently or formerly homeless or at risk of homelessness in our community.
Employment Assistance and SSI/SSDI
Presented by Goodwill and Pisgah Legal Services
Tuesday, August 1 · 2:00 – 3:00pm
Time zone: America/New_York
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/cvz-ezmk-qvu
Or dial: (US) +1 609-800-2311 PIN: 815 287 963#
More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/cvz-ezmk-qvu?pin=2700888645467
Substance Use Resources and Mainstream Benefits
Presented by Buncombe County Behavioral Health and Economic Services
Tuesday, August 8 · 2:00 – 3:00pm
Time zone: America/New_York
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/kyw-vftr-qsw
Or dial: (US) +1 910-939-8298 PIN: 270 878 938#
More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/kyw-vftr-qsw?pin=5233607432117
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.