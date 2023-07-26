Learn more about resources available to support people who are currently or formerly homeless or at risk of homelessness in our community.

Employment Assistance and SSI/SSDI

Presented by Goodwill and Pisgah Legal Services

Tuesday, August 1 · 2:00 – 3:00pm

Time zone: America/New_York

Substance Use Resources and Mainstream Benefits

Presented by Buncombe County Behavioral Health and Economic Services

Tuesday, August 8 · 2:00 – 3:00pm

Time zone: America/New_York

