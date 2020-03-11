Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:
The IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® Mobile RV will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, April 6th through Thursday, April 16th, 2020. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the cul-de-sac in front of the Public Safety Building at AVL.
TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓®travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.
The TSA Pre✓® application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which can be added to a travelers airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on over 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre✓® .
To participate in this local enrollment event, visit flyavl.com/precheck for instructions. Pre-registration is required, as appointments are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
IMPORTANT! To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check.
The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.