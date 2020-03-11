Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

The IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® Mobile RV will be coming to Asheville Regional Airport from Monday, April 6th through Thursday, April 16th, 2020. The Mobile Enrollment Center will be located in the cul-de-sac in front of the Public Safety Building at AVL.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a smart and efficient screening experience. For TSA Pre✓®travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. Today, TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at 200+ U.S. airports.

The TSA Pre✓® application program allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. Once approved, travelers will receive a “Known Traveler Number” (which can be added to a travelers airline profile and reservations) and will have the opportunity to utilize TSA Pre✓® lanes at select security checkpoints when flying on over 50 carriers that currently participate in TSA Pre✓® .

To participate in this local enrollment event, visit flyavl.com/precheck for instructions. Pre-registration is required, as appointments are limited and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

IMPORTANT! To complete the application process, you will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. If you have a valid U.S. passport, that is all you need for ID. You will finish the process onsite by providing your fingerprints for a background check.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.