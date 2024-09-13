Press release from N.C. DOT:
HENDERSONVILLE – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will utilize overnight closures of Interstate 26 two nights next week to safely conduct a variety of operations in Henderson County.
On Monday and Tuesday nights, I-26 East from U.S. 25 (Exit 44) to Upward Road (Exit 53) will close no earlier than 8 p.m. and open again by 6 a.m.
The marked detour each night will direct drivers along U.S. 25 south through Hendersonville, to U.S. 176 then to Upward Road back to I-26. The detours will include longer green lights to accommodate additional traffic from the interstate.
In addition, on Monday night in Buncombe County, crews plan to close the I-26 West offramp at Airport Road (Exit 40) and the I-26 East offramp at Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) to place permanent lane markings.
These operations are part of the I-26 Widening project which will reduce congestion and improve travel times upon completion.
Drivers should remain alert, avoid distractions and obey all posted signs in the work zone.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
