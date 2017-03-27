Press release from the Tryon Riding and Hunt Club:
Please Join Us
in the TR&HC Hospitality Tent
at the 71st Tryon Block House Races
Saturday, April 15th
10 am – 4 pm
Highway 9 Track, Columbus NC
Tent will be located in the TR&HC (Orange) Parking Area
Tent Access Is FREE to TR&HC Members
( Renew/join at www.trhc1925.org )
Tryon Riding and Hunt Club Tent:
- Entry is free to current TR&HC members – please show your 2017 membership card
- Individual membership holders will receive 2 free adult entry passes.
- Family membership holders will receive 4 free adult entry passes.
- Children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult member.
- Additional adult passes for friends of members for sale at tent entry for $10/person.
- Memberships also for sale on race day.
- Free shade, seating and access to the rail near the finish line
- Free snacks and beverages, including light fare
- Access to upgraded bathroom facilities
- Fun/games for children and adults of all ages
- Commemorative drinkware and beverages by donation
- (beer, wine, & a Tryon Mule!)
Elsewhere around the venue:
- Annual contests: Hat, Tailgate, and “Go to Hell” Pants
- Pre-race entertainment: Green Creek Hounds Parade, Shea Rose Vaulters, and Skydivers during the
- National Anthem
- Children’s activity area – paintball alley, bouncy castle, and foam-ball gun range
- Live music on the central concert stage
- Millennial Garden – beer and wine by donation
- Vendor Row and two “pop up” diners serving grilled meals
- Shuttle service making stops along the infield
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.