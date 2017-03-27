Press release from the Tryon Riding and Hunt Club:

Please Join Us

in the TR&HC Hospitality Tent

at the 71st Tryon Block House Races

Saturday, April 15th

10 am – 4 pm

Highway 9 Track, Columbus NC

Tent will be located in the TR&HC (Orange) Parking Area

Tent Access Is FREE to TR&HC Members

( Renew/join at www.trhc1925.org )

Tryon Riding and Hunt Club Tent:

Entry is free to current TR&HC members – please show your 2017 membership card Individual membership holders will receive 2 free adult entry passes. Family membership holders will receive 4 free adult entry passes. Children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult member. Additional adult passes for friends of members for sale at tent entry for $10/person. Memberships also for sale on race day.

Free shade, seating and access to the rail near the finish line

Free snacks and beverages, including light fare

Access to upgraded bathroom facilities

Fun/games for children and adults of all ages

Commemorative drinkware and beverages by donation (beer, wine, & a Tryon Mule!)



Elsewhere around the venue: