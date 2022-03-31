Press release from UNCA
Mar. 31 – Apr. 12 – UNC Asheville 2022 Spring Greenfest – Fresh Future
Location: Various locations
About: Join the Office of Sustainability and Student Environmental Center at UNC Asheville for its annual 2022 Spring Greenfest happening March 31 – April 12. The nearly two-week-long celebration includes many events and activities bringing together UNC Asheville students and the greater Asheville community. Highlights include:
- The Sustainability Fair with live music, an electric vehicle car show, electric bikes to demo, a food truck, live chalk muraling, educational tables, and belly dancing happening on Friday, April 1, from 1 – 3 p.m. on Reed Plaza;
- Greenfest’s longest-running event, On-Campus Work Day, is happening on Tuesday, April 5, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Volunteers get a free Greenfest t-shirt;
- And, on Sunday, April 3, from 1 – 4 p.m., join Kudzu Culture, Montford Neighborhood Association, Urban Forest Alliance, and City of Asheville Parks and Recreation for Community Through Kudzu: An Educational Greenway Maintenance Initiative taking place along Reed Creek Greenway, at the intersection of Cauble and Broadway Streets. Learn about kudzu crown removal and enjoy kudzu snacks in this collaborative and educational maintenance initiative. Please bring gloves, hand pruners, hatchets, or shovels if you have them.
- Details for these events and more can be found at UNCA.edu/Greenfest.
Apr. 1 – Apr. 26 – Wood, Salt, Soda; The Inaugural Firing
Location: Ramsey Library’s Blowers Gallery
Time: Viewing during open library hours.
About: This exhibit will highlight pieces created from the inaugural firing of the UNC Asheville Ceramic Department’s Anagama, Wood Salt, and Gas Soda Kilns.
Apr. 22 – Apr. 23 – Spring UNC Asheville Student Art and Ceramics Sale
Time: Fri. Apr. 22 at 4 – 8 p.m., and Sat. Apr. 23 at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Location: Owen Hall, S. Tucker Cooke Gallery
About: A wide variety of functional and decorative pottery and other artwork crafted by UNC Asheville students will be on sale. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Department of Art and Art History. Cash or checks only.
Apr. 26 at 6 – 8:30 p.m. – Our Turn to Play Scholarship Dinner
*This event requires a paid ticket for admission
Location: Sherrill Center, Kimmel Arena
Cost: $150 – $5,000
About: The Our Turn to Play Scholarship Dinner invites the community to gather and celebrate the achievements of women in athletics and raise scholarship funds for our dynamic UNC Asheville female student-athletes. This year’s keynote guest speaker will be Mike Whan, United States Golf Association CEO and former commissioner of the Ladies Professional Golf Association, one of the world’s longest-running and most successful women’s sports organizations. With 2022 marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX, this year’s event is more important than ever!
For tickets and more information, visit Eventbrite
For a full list of events, visit UNCA/com/events.
