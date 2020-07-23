Press release from UNC Asheville:

The UNC Asheville Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Board members and staff will attend via electronic means in keeping with state and county directives that restrict the size of gatherings and include social distancing standards. This meeting will be open to the public via Zoom here: https://unca-edu.zoom.us/j/93416432599?pwd=U2VzZ0F1eVluUThWYVByVHhFS3VTdz09

Portions of the meeting may be closed to the public under the provisions of the North Carolina Open Meetings Act.

For more information, call UNC Asheville’s Office of the Chancellor at 828.251.6500.