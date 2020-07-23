Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation:
Improvements to bridges on Interstate 40 between Swannanoa and Black Mountain will continue through October as part of a two-year project to rehabilitate a 12-mile section of interstate.
A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will work on nights and weekends to rehabilitate six bridges between Porters Cove Road and Old Fort Mountain.
Crews from Southern Road & Bridge will be working on several bridges at the same time under one lane closure. They will be closing a lane at night and on weekends to perform the necessary work, which includes milling out the old surface and adding a new top layer with new high-visibility markings.
Eastbound lanes may be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Fridays until 3 p.m. on Mondays. Westbound lanes may be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays. Nightly lane closures may run from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. The work and lane closures are weather dependent. The contractor will be fined $2,500 for every 15 minutes over the allotted closure times.
Southern Road & Bridge has already resurfaced several bridges and interstate lanes from mile marker 55 to 67.5 since last August as part of the $28.6 million contract.
Transportation officials remind motorists to merge early, slow down in work zones and obey all posted signs.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
